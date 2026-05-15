Four of family killed in roof collapse in Vijayapura amid heavy rain

Vijayapura (Karnataka): Four members of a family were killed after the roof of an old rented house collapsed during heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in this district, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as Gurunath Badigera (35), his wife Jyoti Badigera (28), and their two children, Kalamma Badigera (13) and Kirti Badigera (9), they said. The incident occurred at Moratagi village of Alamela taluk in Vijayapura district, police said. According to police, the family had been staying in the old rented house while repair work was underway at their own residence. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the roof of the house collapsed due to the heavy rain and wind. All four members of the family were asleep when the roof of the house suddenly collapsed on them, following which they got trapped under the debris and died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the police rushed to the spot and undertook rescue operations to retrieve the bodies. Police said the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Sindagi Police Station. Senior police officials visited the spot and inspected the area. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, terming the incident horrific, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra urged the state government to immediately announce appropriate compensation to the family of the deceased and to direct district administrations to identify dilapidated houses and buildings across the state and take necessary measures. "The collapse of a house roof due to heavy rains, burying an entire family of four alive, is truly a cruel twist of fate. I pray to god that the departed souls find peace and that their loved ones are granted the strength to bear this sorrow," he said in a post on 'X'.