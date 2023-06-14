Four dead as chemical-laden tanker explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

pune: Four people were killed and three injured when a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, police said. The busy carriageway was cleared for traffic after a few hours.



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths.

The accident took place on the expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala, an official said.

The tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below, he said.

Four motorists on the road below sustained injuries, of which three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured, said the official from Lonavala police station.

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, called the accident “unfortunate.”

“Three other persons were injured in the accident and are being treated in a local hospital. I pray for their betterment,” he said on social media.