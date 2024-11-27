Fears of cyclone in Tamil Nadu after heavy rain

Chennai: Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in the state, starting November 27, when the deep depression is likely to become a cyclonic storm.

Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting here at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures and rushed NDRF and State teams to Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore districts. According to the IMD, the depression over Bay of Bengal formed into a deep depression on Tuesday and it is likely to intensify

into a cyclonic storm.