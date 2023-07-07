FCI’s Delhi region working on to provide millets for PM POSHAN

NEW DELHI: Working in tandem with different stakeholders, the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) Delhi region has started working on a war footing to make available millets, which has been rechristened as Shree Anna, for the state to introduce coarse cereals under PM POSHAN scheme.



While talking to Millennium Post, Delhi region’s general manager Shradha Sharma said that the FCI has asked the Delhi government to submit the requirement details of millets for different schemes and upon getting the requirement details of Shree Anna, the central procurement agency would start millets distribution to the state.

“We are committed to provide millets to the state for the PM POSHAN scheme and Integrated Child Development Services ICDS) scheme. The procurement is being done for the same. Beside millets, the FCI is also providing fortified rice under nutritional meal scheme run by the Centre in association with the state,” Sharma said during an awareness programme for schoolchildren at Mayapuri depot.

While interacting with students, Sharma, along with her deputy Sanjay Sharma, explained about the functioning of FCI and its role in providing food security to the nation through various schemes of the government such as NFSA, PMGKAY, PM-POSHAN, ICDS, OMSS (D), etc.

Shradha Sharma also talked about the role of fortified rice (FR) in increasing the nutritional quotient of the country as FR is having micronutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamin B12 etc and also helps in fighting the hidden hunger of the nation. On the occasion, DGM Sanjay Sharma explained to the students about procurement of food grains by FCI from farmers at MSP, storage of the grains, movement of grains and its distribution.