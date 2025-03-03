Farmer dies in wild boar attack in Kerala

Kannur: A 75-year-old farmer was killed in a wild boar attack in Panoor, near Kannur, on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim, Sreedharan, was attacked at around 9 am while visiting his farm. Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and found the wild boar still attacking him. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries. After the inquest proceedings were completed by the Kathirur police, a post-mortem was conducted at the Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital, according to an official release.