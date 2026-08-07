Fans used to dry expressway in UP as monsoon exposes defects

Lucknow: Barely three weeks after its inauguration, the Rs 4,200-crore Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has come under scrutiny after heavy monsoon rains exposed potholes, cracks and surface subsidence at several locations, prompting emergency repairs, action against officials and a political row in Uttar Pradesh.



The controversy intensified after videos showing workers using industrial and pedestal fans to dry a waterlogged stretch of the expressway near Begumkheda village in Unnao district went viral on social media. The fans were reportedly used to speed up repair work on the rain-soaked pavement before fresh material was laid, triggering criticism and a flood of memes online.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the incident, questioning the quality of construction of the newly inaugurated highway. Sharing the viral video on social media, Yadav remarked that an expressway inaugurated with much fanfare was already being repaired and dried with fans. “This is the new wind of BJP’s development,” he said, alleging poor workmanship and raising concerns over commuter safety.

The 63-km access-controlled expressway was inaugurated on July 13 to reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur. However, the first signs of damage appeared on July 26, when heavy rains led to sinking, surface slippage and erosion on stretches passing through Unnao district.

Repair work has since been underway at multiple locations, with damaged sections being removed and reconstructed using heavy machinery.

The NHAI has initiated action against the contractor, PNC Infratech, over the defects. Three engineers associated with the project have been removed and some site officials replaced.

NHAI has also suspended toll collection on the expressway until repairs are completed and the road is certified fit for traffic. It has decided to seek a technical assessment from IIT Kharagpur to ascertain the reasons behind the damage.