Ex-AAP councillor Ram Narayan Bhardwaj defects to BJP

New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Ram Narayan Bhardwaj on Monday joined the BJP at the party's Delhi unit office. Bhardwaj was welcomed to the party fold by Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia at a small event with the gift of a 'patka' and sweets. Bhardwaj was an AAP councillor in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Bakaner ward during 2017-2022, Sachdeva said in a social media post.