ESI hospital in Asansol to be upgraded to medical college

Kolkata: A Memorandum-of-understanding (MoU) which was long pending has finally been signed. The ESI Hospital, Asansol has therefore been formally handed over to ESIC by the West Bengal Government for its upgradation into an ESIC Medical College and Hospital.

Asansol is going to get its first medical college. An application has also been submitted to the National Medical Commission for an increase of 50 MBBS seats with admissions proposed to begin from the academic year 2026-27.

Many people from the region feel that it is going to be a major boost for healthcare and medical education in the Asansol–Durgapur industrial belt, benefiting thousands of workers and their families. In response to BJP’s Rajya Sabha’s MP Samik Bhattacharya’s unstarred question, Union minister-of-state (MoS) for Labour and Employment department Sushri Shobha Karandlaje said that MoU was signed for the upgradation of the hospital.

“The establishment of the ESIC Medical College aims to provide an opportunity to wards of Insured Persons to secure admission under the ward of Insured Persons quota, in accordance with the prevailing admission policy,” the minister added.