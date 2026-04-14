ED searches locations connected to self-styled godman in Maharashtra over money laundering

NASHIK: On Monday, raids unfolded at several sites across Maharashtra. These actions stemmed from an inquiry into financial misconduct tied to Ashok Kharat, a disputed figure claiming spiritual authority.



Officials focused on assets and transactions linked to him along with others close by. The probe targets suspected layers of illegal fund movement. Locations included urban centres where records suggest hidden flows occurred.

Authorities moved under legal mandates addressing economic violations. Among those examined were properties believed connected to the case.

Officials report operations took place across five sites in Nashik, while similar actions occurred at three spots each in Pune and Shirdi.

Properties involved homes and commercial spaces tied to Kharat, alongside links to his chartered accountant, Prakash Pophale; relatives; plus select cooperative credit bodies. Searches extended into these varied locations without prior public notice.

Earlier, an investigation began by the central authority using powers granted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, triggered by a criminal complaint filed in Nashik. Serious claims form part of the official report – among them, coercion and exploitation masked as spiritual guidance, along with drugging women prior to physical violation.

It appears some money possibly tied to unlawful acts was shifted and hidden to benefit individuals.

Early evidence points to Kharat managing several accounts under borrowed identities at credit cooperatives. Control remained with him after naming himself as beneficiary and attaching his phone number.

Oversight mechanisms failed to flag these moves during routine checks.

It was additionally stated by authorities that common items were said to be presented as possessing spiritual strength, with assertions of curative effects attributed to them.

While doing so, funds gathered – not only from these transactions but also from pressured contributions – were directed toward property ventures.

These financial moves are believed to have been arranged with assistance from his accounting advisor.

At the same time, an investigative unit was set up by police in Maharashtra to examine wider legal and monetary aspects linked to the matter. Approximately twelve official complaints have now been filed in connection with his actions.

Following a report filed by a married woman alleging multiple incidents of sexual abuse spanning several years, Kharat was taken into custody in March. At present, he remains detained at a correctional facility in Nashik.

Controversy spread quickly across the region when photos emerged showing Kharat alongside public officials, followed by unverified clips tied to the allegations.

Fear became his method, according to the Special Investigation Team, which states he pressured women through threats disguised as spiritual warnings.

Compliance was demanded under the pretence that disobedience would bring ruin – either to kin or standing in society.

Online circulation amplified scrutiny, shifting attention toward how influence may have been weaponised. What began as isolated claims now draws wide attention, fuelled by digital evidence of connections once hidden.