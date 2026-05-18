ED arrests AAP leader Deepak Singla in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP leader Deepak Singla in an alleged money laundering case following searches in Delhi and Goa, officials said. Singla was a candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Vishwas Nagar assembly seat in Delhi. He was raided by the ED in 2024 too as part of an investigation. The money laundering case is a fallout of a bank loan fraud. Singla was put under arrest after the searches led to the alleged recovery of incriminating documents, the officials said.