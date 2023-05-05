ECR to run experimental stoppage at Rajkharsawan

HAJIPUR: For the convenience of the passengers, train number 13287/13288 Durg-Rajendranagar-Durg South Bihar Express between Chakradharpur and Sini stations of Chakradharpur division will be given a stoppage of two minutes at Rajkharsawan station on an experimental basis for six months.



Train number 13288 Rajendranagar-Durg South Bihar Express leaving Rajendranagar from May 7 will reach Rajkharsawan station at 08.41 hrs and will depart for onward journey at 08.43 hrs.

Similarly, train number 13287 Durg-Rajendranagar South Bihar Express leaving Durg on May 8 will reach Rajkharsawan at 17.13 hrs and will leave for onward journey at 17.15 hrs.