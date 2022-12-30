Economists demand tobacco tax hike to reduce consumption

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget for 2023-24, noted economists have demanded a substantial hike in tax on all tobacco items and stronger laws to discourage the tobacco consumption and help in achieving PM Narendra Modi's vision of a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.



Noting that healthcare burden due to tobacco in India is around 1.04 percent of the GDP, Prof Arvind Mohan, who is head of department of Economics, University of Lucknow, said that a substantial increase in tax on these lethal items would help in closing the gap as disease burden has pushed many into poverty.

While echoing the views of the World Health Organisation as well as many other international bodies like the World Bank, Mohan said that tobacco taxation is an efficient tool to reduce tobacco consumption faster than any other single measure. "Presently, health is a major challenge for human development as at least 70 percent of the health expenditure is being met by the people themselves. If we manage to cut down this expenditure by imposing tax on tobacco products, we would be able to capitalise our human resources apart from boosting GDP multi-fold that would help in achieving PM's dream of a USD 5 trillion economy too," he said.

Other economists such as Dr Pritam Datta, who is a fellow at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and Rijo M John, also underlined that introduction of GST has not helped in bringing down tobacco consumption as there is no tax hike on tobacco products.

As per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey-India (GATS -2016-17), nearly 27 crore adults of 15 years age and above, use tobacco in some or other form. India is the second largest consumer and third largest producer of tobacco.