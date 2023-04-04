East Sikkim district 9th most vulnerable to landslides in India

New Delhi: Sikkim’s East District, which witnessed a massive avalanche that claimed several lives on Tuesday, ranks ninth in landslide density and risk exposure among all districts in the country.



According to the Landslide Atlas of India, released by ISRO’s Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre, Sikkim witnessed 1,561 landslides between 2011 and 2017, with most falling in the category of event-based landslides triggered by earthquakes or heavy rainfall.

Sikkim’s South District ranks eighth across the country in terms of landslide density and risk exposure.

“Himalayas and Western Ghats are highly susceptible to mass movements due to hilly topography and heavy rainfall,” the Landslide Atlas of India said.

The findings emerged from the latest risk assessment done by scientists from NRSC, which published the list as part of the Landslide Atlas of India. The team released a list of 147 most landslide-vulnerable districts in 17 states and two Union Territories.