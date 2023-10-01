‘Early detection helped in bringing down Nipah mortality rate to 33%’

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health minister Veena George has said that the effective and timely intervention of the state health system brought down the Nipah fatality rate to 33 per cent in its fourth outbreak.

She made the statement in the wake of all four Nipah-infected persons recovering from the zoonotic illness.

The government on Friday announced that a nine-year-old boy, who was among those under treatment for Nipah in Kozhikode, had recovered.

The virus strain seen in Kerala was the Bangladesh variant, which generally has a high mortality rate, George said in a Facebook post on Friday night. This variant can cause death among 70-90 per cent of the infected people. “However, we have lost the lives of two out of the total six affected persons in Kozhikode, which means we have a relatively low death rate of 33.3 per cent,” the minister said.

The relatively early identification of patients and treatment using antiviral drugs may be the reasons for the low mortality rate, she said.

Another significance of the virus outbreak this time was that there was no transmission of the disease from anyone other than the first patient, George explained.

The effective interventions of the health department helped in preventing even a single patient from becoming infected after September 11, she further said.