EAM S Jaishankar dismisses UN official’s remark on polls in India

Thiruvananthapuram: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday dismissed a senior UN official’s recent remark on elections in India, saying that he does not need the



global body to tell that the elections in the country should be “free & fair”.

His comments came in response to a query regarding a spokesperson for UN Secretary General statement that they “hope” that in India, people’s “political and civil rights” were protected and everyone is able to vote in a “free & fair” atmosphere.

Jaishankar, who was here to campaign for his ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha polls, also said that the UN official made the comment on the Indian elections last week in response to a “very loaded question” during a press briefing at the UN.

“I don’t need the United Nations to tell me our elections should be free & fair. I have the people of India. The people of India will ensure that elections are free & fair. So, don’t worry about it,” the minister told reporters during an interaction here.

Last week, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric was asked about the “political unrest” in India ahead of the upcoming national elections in the wake of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of the opposition Congress Party’s bank accounts. “What we very much hope that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone’s rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair,” Dujarric had said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India’s ties with all neighbours, except China and Pakistan, have improved significantly compared to previous times.

Speaking during a media interaction here to underscore India’s diplomatic strides in the region, Jaishankar said India’s relationship with China was “challenging,” but the country was “confident” and capable of protecting its interests.

“We have a challenging relationship with China. But this is a country which is today confident, which is capable of advancing and defending its interests, and in a competitive world, we will compete,” he said when asked whether the Chinese interference in small countries around India is a matter of concern. The minister dismissed the suggestion that India has more unfriendly neighbours than it had a decade ago. “Please go to Bangladesh and ask people what they think. Please ask in Sri Lanka. During their deepest economic troubles, who stood by them? Go to Nepal and ask them during COVID, where did you get all the vaccines? Who gave you fertilizers and fuel when Ukranian trouble happened,” the minister said.