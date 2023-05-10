EAM Jaishankar meets UN Secretary General’s special envoy on Myanmar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer and discussed with her the situation in the neighbouring country.

“Glad to receive Dr Noeleen Heyzer, UNSG’s Special Envoy on Myanmar. Appreciate her perspectives and support her efforts,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021.

Myanmar’s military has been using airstrikes targeting its opponents and those carrying out armed struggle against the ruling regime.

Last month, India called for cessation of violence by all sides in Myanmar, days after the Myanmarese military junta resorted to airstrikes in the country’s Sagaing region that killed over 100 people.

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-

hit Nagaland and Manipur.