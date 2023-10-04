Darjeeling: Man gets death sentence for murdering elderly couple in 2021

DARJEELING: The District and Sessions Court, Kalimpong, sentenced a man to death for the murder of an elderly couple.



“Durga Khaitan, District and Sessions Judge pronounced Krishna Pradhan Tanka guilty and sentenced him to death on Saturday. He was charged under Section 302 IPC. More than 22 witnesses were examined,” stated Prem Pradhan, Public Prosecutor, Kalimpong. On December 28, 2021, the twin murders occurred at 3rd Mile, Tashiding in Kalimpong. Local residents spotted the bodies of 65-year-old Kharga Bahadur Chettri and his wife 45-year-old Vishnu Chettri lying on the floor of their house.

Kharga used to raise sheep, goats and cows. When neighbours did not see the couple for two days and as they stopped answering phone calls, the neighbours went to their house.

As the door was not bolted, they entered the house and saw the couple lying dead on the floor with blood stains all over. A written complaint was filed by Roshan Chettri, a relative of the victims.

On January 11, 2022, police arrested Krishna Pradhan. He was 31 years of age at the time of arrest.