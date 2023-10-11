Curfew relaxation cancelled in Moreh

IMPHAL: Tengnoupal district authorities in Manipur cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh.



An order issued by the District Magistrate of Tengnoupal Krishan Kumar on Monday said that daily curfew relaxation from 6 am to

5 pm to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and

food is cancelled with immediate effect till further orders as there is a likelihood of gathering of public.

However, curfew relaxation in the rest of the district will remain from 6 am to 5 pm, it said.

The order shall not apply to government agencies involved in the enforcement of law and order, the order said. On Monday, large groups of the mob gathered in the Kuki-dominated town and started to clean market sheds previously used by the Meitei community. so as to use them following which security forces intervened triggering altercations and tension.