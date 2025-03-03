Congress worker murder case: Police finds bite marks, scratches on hands of accused

Rohtak (Haryana): Police have found bite marks and scratches on the hands of the accused arrested in the connection to the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, according to sources. According to the police sources, the accused, identified as Sachin, said that Himani had bitten his hand in self-defence. The Police sources also revealed that the accused had taken away Himani's gold chain and rings before disposing of the body. "A slip of some jewellery has also been found with the accused. The police is verifying whether he has taken a loan by keeping Himani's jewellery," sources said.

The police on Monday had arrested one accused in connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal. Following the arrest the brother of the deceased on Monday demanded the death penalty for the accused. Speaking with media reporters, Himani Narwal's brother, Jatin said, "One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media. I request media to not spread misinformation. We will get justice. We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information. We want death penalty for the accused," Jatin said. The Uncle of Himani Narwal also demanded justice, "Whoever the accused is, we want justice. Till the time the identity of the accused is revealed, we will not cremate her. We have had no contact with the police," Ravinder said.

The body of Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1. Earlier, the mother of the deceased Congress party worker held the election and the party responsible for her daughter's death, suggesting that Himani's rising stature in the party had created enemies for her. "The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well," Mother of the deceased alleged.