Cong will not come to power in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are “dreaming” about the chief minister’s post, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, but it will not come true, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.



He alleged that the Congress leaders’ main focus is power and the chief minister’s post, and not the welfare of the people of the state.

“The Congress will not come to power, Both of them (Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar) are fighting for a seat (CM seat), which they will not get. Power and Chief Minister post are the main aim of Congress and its leaders in this election and not the welfare of the people of Karnataka,” Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said on one hand Shivakumar is going around seeking blessings to become the chief minister, while on the other Siddaramaiah is claiming that he is the next chief minister. “People who have to decide, don’t have both of them in mind. It is their internal party matter. Both of them are dreaming about the chief minister’s seat, but it will not come true,” Bommai added.

Both Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Shivakumar are nursing chief ministerial ambitions in the event of the party coming to power, and were often seen indulging in a game of political one-upmanship to assert their position in the run-up to the polls, which according to sources has led to factionalism in state Congress.