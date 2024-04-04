Cong targets BJP govt over its China policy

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the BJP government over its China policy, alleging that India’s reliance on Chinese imports increased even though it encroached upon Indian land, violated the country’s sovereignty in Arunachal Pradesh and managed to disrupt its close relationships with its neighbours.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, alleged, “Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has overseen a lost decade in our China policy. During his tenure, far from showing ‘lal aankh’, India has lost land and influence in neighbouring countries, while China has violated our sovereignty in Arunachal Pradesh and made incursions into Bhutan, all while its exports to India have risen to record levels!”

He alleged that the prime minister was content with rhetoric and banning of Chinese Apps, but failed to address five real issues in the past 10 years -- “encroachments onto territory, increasing reliance on Chinese imports, infringements on Indian sovereignty in Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese incursions into Bhutan, and loss of influence in Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.”

On Chinese encroachments upon Indian territory, Ramesh said the PM declared at an all-party meeting in June 2020 that not a single Chinese soldier had crossed over into the Indian territory.

“This was a complete and shocking lie: In total, the Chinese have taken control of 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territories in Ladakh, and committed multiple transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. India has lost 26 out of 65 patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh to China. Chinese forces continue to deny our patrols access to the strategic Depsang Plains to which we previously had unimpeded access,” he claimed.

The Congress leader also alleged that there have been multiple instances of Chinese PLA troops kidnapping Indian citizens on Indian soil.

“The PM’s huge lie, made in public and on live camera, has been used by the Chinese all over the world to cover up their encroachments on Indian territory. In 1986 and 2013, under Congress govts, India responded aggressively to Chinese incursions, made counter-intrusions that held the line, and compelled the Chinese to withdraw. PM Modi, caught in a web of his own lies, is too scared to even declare that restoring the pre-2020 status quo is his objective,” he alleged.

Ramesh said at a time when countries across the world are decoupling from China and reducing dependence on Chinese imports, under the Modi government, India has actually increased its reliance on Chinese imports.

“India’s share of imports from China before 2014 was around 11per cent. Since then, it has risen rapidly, averaging around 15 per cent in the last few years. This huge glut of Chinese imports has crushed India’s domestic industries, with the worst effects being felt on MSMEs,” he said.