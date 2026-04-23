Cong slams BJP govt in MP for 'false credit' for hiking farmers' land-acquisition compensation

New Delhi: With the Madhya Pradesh government increasing the compensation amount for farmers for acquiring their land by four times, the Congress on Thursday said the BJP regime is trying to take "false credit" for what the UPA had provisioned, instead of apologising for the delay. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said after a decade-long gap, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to implement fourfold compensation for farmers, in accordance with the land-acquisition law enacted by the UPA government under Manmohan Singh's leadership in response to the farmers' strong demands. "However, the state's BJP government, instead of apologising for this delay, is trying to project it as a favour to farmers and take false credit," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

The truth is that the September 2013 law enacted by the UPA already included a provision for fourfold compensation for rural landowners, he said. "For 10 years, they kept a 1.0 multiplier and are now implementing the same law while claiming the credit. Who did the work, who is taking the name," the Congress leader said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said his government has taken a "historic" decision to increase the compensation amount for farmers for acquiring their land for projects by four times the guideline value. "We have taken a remarkable, unimaginable and historic decision to pay farmers four times the guideline value when acquiring their land for projects. This means that farmers will receive four times the compensation for the land acquired," Yadav told a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has increased the land acquisition compensation factor from 1 to 2. "This decision will ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their land and a dignified life. Besides, projects in the state will be completed on time, development will accelerate and farmers will prosper," Yadav said, emphasising the BJP government's commitment to the welfare of agriculturists.