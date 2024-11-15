Cong lodges complaints with EC against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Congress has lodged complaints with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of making “false, divisive, malicious and slanderous” statements during their recent election campaign.

The Opposition party has urged the Commission to ban Modi and Shah from conducting any election-related activities for the remainder of the election period, conduct a thorough investigation in the matter and direct the registration of a criminal case against all the individuals involved in “the BJP’s vitriolic and blatantly violative electoral campaign” in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In his memorandum to the EC against Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said his party wants to apprise the poll panel of several statements issued by the star campaigner of the BJP and the incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during an election rally for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections. On November 8, Modi, during election rallies in Nasik and Dhule, Maharashtra, made a series of “false, malicious, and slanderous” statements targeting the Congress and its allies, Ramesh alleged.

The Congress leader urged the EC to conduct a thorough investigation.