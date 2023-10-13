CM Yogi prioritises public concerns and welfare in Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur: In a display of unwavering commitment to public welfare, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath Temple complex on Thursday morning.



During this interaction, he interacted with approximately 225 citizens, directing his administration and police officials to treat every concern with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and attention, while ensuring swift and effective solutions.

With a stern message against negligence in addressing public grievances, CM Yogi Adityanath assured the gathered citizens that under his leadership, no injustice would be tolerated. He meticulously listened to the issues brought forth by the public and promptly issued directions to the concerned officials present to expedite their resolution, keeping the citizens’ satisfaction at the forefront.

The Chief Minister’s commitment to the welfare of the people was evident as he referred the citizens’ prayer letters to the relevant officials, emphasising the need for speedy and satisfactory resolution. He assured the citizens that those without permanent housing would be beneficiaries of the ‘PM-CM Awas Yojana,’ a housing initiative aimed at providing homes to the homeless.