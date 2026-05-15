CM Yogi Adityanath distributes approval letters, cheques and toolkits in Maharajganj

Maharajganj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed approval letters, cheques, toolkits and house keys to selected beneficiaries under various public welfare schemes of different departments in Maharajganj. Earlier, the Chief Minister also performed the annaprashan ceremony for young children and presented them with gifts. He also visited an exhibition at the event venue.

Under the ODOP scheme of the Industries Department, the Chief Minister distributed a toolkit to Angad, while Seema Kannaujia received a toolkit under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. Rajkumar Kushwaha was handed a cheque of ₹30 lakh under the Panchayat Protsahan Puraskar Yojana. Under the Gram Pradhan Panchayat Kalyan Kosh Yojana, Bijna Devi received a cheque of ₹10 lakh. During the programme, Surendra Kumar, Director of APO Kanchan Maurya Farmer Producer Company Limited, was given a subsidy cheque for the distribution of agricultural equipment. Similarly, Dwarika was handed over the key to an agricultural machine (tractor) purchased through subsidy assistance. Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, Pratibha Jaiswal received a cheque for a project worth ₹5 lakh. Along with this, Avtari Devi was handed over the key to a house under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, while Vinod received an Ayushman card from the Health Department. Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, Urmila Devi was given a cheque of ₹5 lakh as financial assistance.

Projects inaugurated

* Five projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean drinking water to rural areas through pipeline networks

* Installation of a transformer at the 33/11 KVA power substation in Brijmanganj

* Construction of drinking water facilities, libraries and toilets in seven government schools under Project Alankar

* Integrated tourism development of Lehda Devi Temple in Pharenda at a cost of ₹4.90 crore

*Projects for which foundation stones were laid*

* Construction of 14 roads and 3 minor bridges in Nautanwa and Pharenda

* Construction of the 21.50-km Madari-Mahdedya-Chakdah-Shahpur Dhoti Ahwa-Kajri road at a cost of ₹55 crore

* Construction of a Chief Minister Model Composite School in Mudila village of Nautanwa at a cost of ₹28 crore

* Construction of a bridge over the Rohin River in Semrahwa Gram Panchayat of Lakshmipur development block at a cost of ₹27 crore

* Renovation work of Shiva temples in Bhagwanpur and Amodha