CM Mann clears decks for bolstering border areas

Chandigarh: In a significant decision aimed at strengthening security at international borders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday cleared the project of flood protection in border areas to protect border outposts (BOPs) along international boundary fencing at a cost Rs 176.29 crore.



Chairing a meeting of the State Flood Control Board, the CM said the state government has been repeatedly getting requests from the BSF and Army to protect BOPs along the international border. He said that the sites are affected by flood waters of rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Ujh, adding that in the past limited state funds had to be diverted to protect defense installations of national importance. However, Mann said that given the national security aspect of these works, the state government has conceived a project costing Rs 176.29 crore for 28 sites in the state.

The CM said that the flood protection works in border areas are of utmost importance to protect BOPs in the wake of national security. He said that international boundary fencing and other defense infrastructure has been already established across the border. Mann said that now the need of the hour is to strengthen the flood protection works so that security of the country is not compromised.

The CM said that as a part of this project 1,788 ft embankment is proposed in Tarn Taran district, 1,050 ft in Ferozepur and 2,875 ft in Gurdaspur. Likewise, he said the project will include 29,140 ft of revetment, 22 spurs and 95 studs. Mann said that the project is strategically important for the country especially in wake of Punjab being a border state.