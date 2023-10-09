CM dares Opposition for open debate on Punjab issues on November 1

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday challenged the entire opposition comprising BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar, Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for open debate on issues pertaining to state on November 1.



In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the hands and souls of these leaders are drenched with blood of state as they have betrayed Punjab and its people. He said that people of the state can never forgive these leaders for their sins against Punjab. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked these leaders to prepare well for the proposed debate on Punjab Day where he will expose their misdeeds. The Chief Minister said that the debate will be centered around who and how Punjab has been looted till now, nepotism (bhai-bhatija, saala-jeeja), favouritism, toll plazas, youth, agriculture, trade-shopkeepers, Gurbani, river waters and others.

He said that these leaders have deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they are answerable to the people of state. Bhagwant Singh Mann dared these leaders to participate in this open debate before Punjabis and media.