CM Baghel writes to PM over irregular train ops

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the problems faced by people due to irregular operations of passenger trains in the state, an official said on Monday.

The chief minister in his letter said the Railways had cancelled several trains without any prior intimation and passengers have not been informed how long these trains will remain cancelled. Apart from the cancellations, commuters are also inconvenienced due to train delays, he said. cm further said that he had written to the railway minister in the past for smooth operation of passenger trains, but the situation has not improved.

“Students, pilgrims, patients, businessmen, labourers among other commuters are severely inconvenienced due to irregular operation

of trains.”