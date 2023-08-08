CM administers oath to new office bearers of Punjab AAP

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party state president Bhagwant Mann administered the oath to the new state office bearers of AAP Punjab. On Monday, an oath-taking ceremony was organised by the party at Chandigarh Sector-35 municipal building.



Senior leader and MLA Principal Budh Ram swore an oath as state working president, Jagroop Singh Sekhwan as state general secretary, Devinderjit Singh Laddi Dhons as state youth wing president. On the other hand, Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Jasveer Singh Raja Gill, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Tarunpreet Singh were sworn in as state vice presidents. After the function, Chief minister Mann held a meeting with all the party officials to discuss strategies about strengthening the party organisation in the state and for the upcoming elections.

Apart from state president Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat were present in the meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated all the new office bearers of the party saying that new team members will strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party organizationally in Punjab and will help with implementing the policies of the AAP government at the ground level.

