CJP to launch ‘Kya Bolti Public’ campaign

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide public outreach campaign titled ‘Kya Bolti Public’, aiming to engage citizens directly on issues such as unemployment, education and governance while reiterating that it will continue functioning as a pressure group instead of entering electoral politics.



Addressing a press conference after the party’s two-day core committee meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, founder Abhijeet Dipke said the campaign, scheduled to begin next month, will involve interactions with people across the country to understand their concerns and build a broader citizens’ movement. “We want to hear directly from people about the issues affecting their lives and their assessment of the current situation in the country. The campaign is meant to bring public concerns to the centre of national discussions,”

Dipke said. Reflecting on the recent student agitation over alleged examination irregularities, Dipke described the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a significant outcome of the movement.

“The recent protests have shown people that collective action can lead to accountability. More citizens are now willing to raise their voices on issues that affect them,” he said.

Dipke said unemployment and the rising cost of education would remain key priorities for the organisation. He argued that education had become increasingly commercialised and called for reforms to make it more accessible.

“Employment and affordable education are concerns shared by millions of young Indians. These will be among the central issues of our nationwide campaign,” he added.

The CJP founder also said the organisation draws inspiration from the ideals of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, asserting that its guiding philosophy is rooted in the Constitution.

Reiterating the group’s stand on electoral politics, Dipke said the country currently needs “a strong pressure group rather than another political party.” He claimed that public trust in several democratic institutions had weakened and said sustained public engagement was necessary to strengthen accountability.

Chief spokesperson Saurav Das dismissed speculation that CJP would register as a political party or contest elections. “We are not forming a political party. At this stage, our role is to function as a pressure group and build public participation on issues that matter,” Das said.

The CJP also unveiled its first national leadership structure. Dipke will serve as National Convener, while Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been appointed Co-Conveners. Ajinkya Shinde was named National Organisation In-charge, Deepak Baliyan Organisation Co-Incharge, and Aafreen Nawaz National Secretary, besides others.