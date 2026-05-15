CISF assumes control at Darbhanga Airport, enhancing security in North Bihar

DARBHANGA: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) formally took charge of security operations at Darbhanga Airport on Wednesday, marking a major step towards strengthening aviation security and protection of critical infrastructure in North Bihar. Measures align with national standards for airport safety. Coordination between agencies remains continuous. The presence of federal personnel will become visible from this week on. Now secured by CISF, Darbhanga ranks as India's 72nd airport. This follows Patna and Gaya, making it the third in Bihar to receive such coverage. Security oversight expands here due to measured national planning.

A gathering took place on airport grounds, attended by Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and CISF chief Praveer Ranjan. Senior figures from state governance arrived shortly after dawn. Officials linked to air travel operations stood near the central pavilion. Security department representatives lined the eastern pathway. The presence of leadership marked the event’s significance. Formal speeches began once all guests were seated. Phase one sees 145 CISF members assigned to aviation security duties at the airport. Given Darbhanga's location near the 729-km Indo-Nepal frontier, authorities regard this move as significant. Security considerations now include cross-border risks, illicit trafficking routes, and new threats such as unmanned aerial devices along boundary areas. From the start, oversight focuses on layered protection amid complex regional dynamics. CISF is responsible for overseeing secure operations at Darbhanga Airport, given the airport's location within an active military facility. Though managed for civilian flights, the shared space demands strict protective measures. Because of this setup, layered safeguards become necessary rather than optional. Advanced scanning of people and luggage forms one part of the plan. Alongside, continuous monitoring through digital observation supports threat detection. Entry points are regulated under tight protocols. From time to time, hidden risks may emerge – these require immediate intervention capacity. Behind each procedure lies a focus on preventing disruption before it occurs. Deployed, too, are specialist groups, including quick response teams, alongside bomb disposal squads. Units using sniffer dogs for explosive detection form part of this presence. These teams operate with focused training. Their roles differ yet connect through shared objectives. Each unit arrives prepared for high-risk situations.

Now serving more travellers than before, the airport's expansion aligns with India’s UDAN initiative. Air access across northern Bihar has strengthened noticeably due to these developments. Now securing 11 vital sites in Bihar, CISF has added another facility through recent inclusion. Airports, along with large industrial complexes, fall under its protection mandate. Eleven such high-priority locations are currently covered by the force in the state.