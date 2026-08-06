Chhattisgarh to spend Rs 500 cr on ‘AI Mission’ over next 5 years

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mission under which Rs 500 crore will be spent over five years to promote good governance, new technologies, skill development and digital economy.



It also gave the nod for land allotment at a concessional rate to state-owned Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for setting up Chhattisgarh’s first Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said.

He was speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan.

The Chhattisgarh State AI Mission, aligned with the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission, aims to position the state as a responsive, innovation-driven and future-ready digital state, Sao said.

Under the mission, the state will establish 100 AI Data Labs and five Centres of Excellence, support more than 300 AI startups, and provide AI training to six lakh students and 1.5 lakh government employees.

Besides, over 50 AI-enabled public services will be developed to improve governance and public service delivery, Sao added.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved the first phase implementation of the Works and Account Management Information System (WAMIS) in the Public Works Department for digital management of construction projects.

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, the platform will integrate project approval, e-estimates, e-procurement, electronic measurement books (e-MB), bill payments, accounting and quality monitoring on a single digital platform. The system will later be extended to other construction and infrastructure departments, Sao said.