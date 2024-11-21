Chha’garh CM demands bolstering air connectivity

Raipur: Chhattisgarh capital Raipur will soon get direct air connectivity with Singapore and Dubai with Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu accepting the demand raised by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Sai met Naidu Wednesday in New Delhi and discussed strengthening the air connectivity and development of regional airports in the state, the public relations department said in a statement in Raipur.

The CM requested the Union minister to grant international status to the Swami Vivekanand Airport, Raipur, emphasising that the move will encourage the economic development of Chhattisgarh and bolster air connectivity.

Sai also discussed the need for direct flights between Raipur and Singapore and

Raipur and Dubai.

“As the passenger traffic on these routes is quite good, these services will prove to be commercially beneficial,” Sai said.

Naidu consented to start international air service from the Swami Vivekanand Airport soon, the Chhattisgarh government stated.

Naidu has also assured the CM to look into his demand for developing

Raipur airport as a central cargo hub, it said. He raised a demand for introducing new flights to connect Ambikapur Airport with major cities

like Raipur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.