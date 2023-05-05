Changes in PM Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru due to NEET

Bengaluru: Keeping NEET examinations in mind, the Karnataka BJP made changes in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day roadshow in Bengaluru, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, by scheduling an extensive event on May 6 and a shorter one on May 7, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled on May 7 (Sunday).



“PM Narendra Modi’s road show will be on May 6 and 7, preparations are on for it. We had shared information in that regard to the public through the press. However, you (media) people informed us about the NEET exams on May 7 at 2 pm, and the 26 km roadshow will cause inconvenience for (students writing) exams,” Karandlaje said.

Speaking to reporters here, she said, this was brought it to the notice of the Prime Minister, and Modi who pays special attention to children with initiatives such as ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’, asked us to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to even a single student.

So the PM directed the state BJP to make changes in the programme, she said.

Further noting that not many exam centres are located on the stretch where the roadshow will be held on Sunday, she said if there are any students coming from that region, on showing their hall tickets, police officials have been directed to ensure that they reach exam centres on time.