Change in govt a must if Maha wants to thrive, says Sharad Pawar

Jalgaon: Hitting out at the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday asserted that there was “utmost need for change” in the state if the condition of farmers, women and youth were to improve for better.

Addressing a poll rally at Parola in North Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district in support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), he raised the issues of farmer suicides, atrocities against women, rising joblessness and said a change in the government was necessary to ensure better living conditions for people.

“In Badlapur, atrocities were committed against school-going girls. How many examples should I give of atrocities against women? Instead of providing security to women, they announced we will give money to our dear sisters (Ladki Bahin),” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He was referring to alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district in August by a cleaning staffer, who was later shot dead by police. “We are not opposed to it (Ladki Bahin Yojana targeted at poor women). You gave them money, but what is the condition of your dear sisters? According to data shared by the central government, 9,000 girls have disappeared,” the MVA’s star campaigner noted.

He urged farming families to take up jobs instead of relying solely on cultivation.