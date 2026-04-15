Centre’s new notification on BBMB a blow to Haryana: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has termed the Centre’s new Gazette notification on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as a blow to Haryana’s interests.



Addressing reporters, Hooda said the original framework, set during Haryana’s formation, ensured balanced representation—assigning the Irrigation post to Haryana, Power to Punjab, and restricting the Chairman’s post. The new notification, allowing any state’s representative to hold any position, raises concerns over dilution of Haryana’s rights.

He alleged that the move could impact the state’s share in water and jobs within the Board. Hooda also criticised the BJP government, saying it has failed to secure Haryana’s SYL water while ignoring its broader interests.