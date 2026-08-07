CBI busts tech support scam racket

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted an international tech-support fraud and extortion racket operating fake call centres in Punjab and Delhi that allegedly targeted US citizens through online scams and cryptocurrency fraud.



The agency conducted overnight raids at 10 locations in Punjab and Delhi on August 5-6, including the Mohali residence of the alleged kingpin, and arrested four accused -- Sourabh Rana, Indermohan Singh, Harneet Singh and Jappandeep Singh.

According to the CBI, the accused impersonated Microsoft, banks and law enforcement agencies, luring victims through fake pop-up alerts and toll-free numbers. Victims were coerced into paying large sums in cryptocurrency after being falsely warned of computer hacks and child pornography cases.

Searches led to the seizure of cash, crypto-wallets, over 20 mobile phones, 15 laptops/tablets and other digital evidence.