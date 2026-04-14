CBI arrests accused in 2014 abduction case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a long-absconding accused in connection with a 2014 kidnapping case involving the disappearance of two

persons from Kolkata, officials said.

The accused, identified as Bhola Singh, also known by aliases Gautam Kumar and Amit Sharma, was apprehended from a hideout in Surat after sustained surveillance and coordinated efforts by investigating teams. The case had been referred to the CBI following judicial intervention, and Singh had been evading arrest since the probe began in 2015.

Investigators said Singh allegedly used forged documents and false identities to remain undetected for years. His arrest came after specific intelligence inputs helped trace his location, leading to a carefully planned operation to confirm and secure his presence.

Officials revealed that Singh is also wanted in at least 11 criminal cases registered by Bihar Police, including serious charges such as abduction, attempted murder and alleged links to homicide. Records also indicate involvement in illegal possession of arms and explosives.

Following his arrest, Singh was produced before a court in Surat for transit remand. He will be taken to Kolkata under legal escort and produced before a magistrate for further proceedings in the kidnapping case. MPOST