‘Cash for query’: Mahua to appear before LS Ethics Committee on November 2

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have informed the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that she would appear before them for the hearing on November 2 in relation to the ‘cash for query’ allegations against her. The MP skipped the October 31 summon but had informed the committee in advance that she will not be able to appear on this date.



She had written in her previous letter that being an MP of Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival she is committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled “Vijaya Dashami Sammelans/meetings (both government and political)” in her constituency from October 30 to November 4 and cannot be in Delhi on October 31 to answer the summon. However, the committee subsequently summoned Mahua on November 2 to depose before it, clarifying that it would entertain no request for extension in the date of appearance.

On Tuesday, she wrote to the committee confirming her presence for the hearing at 11 am. She is also learnt to have questioned whether the Ethics Committee is the appropriate forum to examine allegations of alleged criminality. She opined that parliamentary committees lack criminal jurisdiction and emphasised the importance of involving law enforcement agencies in such cases.

The MP, as expressed in her previous letter, reiterated that she be allowed to cross-examine the business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani over the allegations made against her in the cash-for-query case. She claimed that the affidavit submitted to the committee by the businessman “is extremely scant on detail and provides no actual inventory” of what he has allegedly given her. “I wish to place on record that any enquiry without the oral evidence of Shri Hiranandani will be incomplete, unfair and akin to holding a proverbial “kangaroo court” and that he too will need to be called to depose before the Committee before it prepares its final report,” she wrote in her initial letter.