Cal HC directs to form rules for election of Pradhan’s seat of reserved category

KOLKATA: For proper running of a Panchayat, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Panchayat and Rural Development department to adopt a policy decision and formulate guidelines within six weeks which may be followed in a situation where none have been elected for a Panchayat pradhan seat of a reserved category despite the presence of an elected candidate of such category who but does not enjoy the support of the majority.



A Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing a case concerning a Panchayat in Egra-I block in East Midnapore which continues to run without a Pradhan (chief).

It was learnt that the petitioner is a reserved category candidate who contested the Panchayat General Elections, 2023 and was declared as the returned candidate.

The seat of Pradhan in the Gram Panchayat concerned is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category member. None of the elected members but for the petitioner belongs to the reserved category.

The Board of the Panchayat could not be constituted on the day of election of Pradhan as none proposed the name of the petitioner for the seat of Pradhan.

But, the petitioner contends that as she is the sole reserved category member, and, as such, she ought to be elected for the seat of Pradhan uncontested, irrespective of the fact whether her name is proposed or not.

It was learnt that neither are there any provisions in the existing Rules of 1975, for a member of a panchayat body to propose her/himself as candidate for election to the office of Pradhan, Upa-Pradhan, Sabhapati, Sahakari Sabhapati.

A provision proposes if no name for election of Pradhan is proposed then the election shall remain stayed and the Upa-Pradhan, whose elections were held in this case, will hold the charge of the Pradhan.

Justice Sinha observed that Upa-Pradhan cannot be expected to continue to hold charge of the office of the Pradhan for eternity.

An alternative has to be devised so that an elected member can take up the responsibility to perform as the Pradhan to end the ongoing stalemate.

She observed that the West Bengal Panchayat Act is not clear whether the said reserved category candidate can propose herself to be elected as Pradhan.

Justice Sinha directed that the state government ought to adopt a policy decision and formulate guidelines which may be followed by the Gram Panchayats if occasion so arises.

A decision has to be taken at the earliest but positively within a period of six weeks from the date of communication of the order. She directed that the Presiding Officer shall take steps for election of Pradhan in accordance with the guidelines to be framed by the Panchayat department.