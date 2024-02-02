Budget for inclusive development of the country: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Reacting to the interim budget 2024, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today said that the budget is commendable as it will prove to be a milestone in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a developed India by 2047.



He said that the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on the empowerment of the poor, women, youth and farmers. He added that the budget is historic in the direction of fulfilling the guarantees given by Prime Minister to the people of the country.

The Chief minister said that the budget will strengthen the country's economy, promote inclusive development of the country and provide more and more employment opportunities to the youth.

Highlighting the achievements of the Central government in past 10 years, Sai said over 1 crore 40 lakh youths have been given training in employment-oriented skills, success has been achieved in bringing 25 crore poor people out of multi-dimensional poverty, and the economic condition of the people has strengthened, resulting in increased average real income of Indians by 50 per cent during this period.

He added that the people of the country have witnessed how the Central Government has paved the way for the all-round development of the country and progress of the people in these 10 years.

Referring to the budget, Sai said the budget will further accelerate the development of infrastructure, helpful in achieving the goals of social justice, increase in the income of villagers and development of all.

He welcomed the budget, stating that a special initiative has been taken for special backward tribes, and a provision of interest-free loan of Rs 75,000 crore has been made in this budget for the development of states. He added that the decision to increase the target of ‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana’ from 2 crore to 3 crore will further empower women, tax exemption for one year to start ups will encourage youth entrepreneurship, and the provision to expand the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will provide employment to 55 lakh people.

He said that as the Centre has set a target of doubling the number of airports in the next 10 years, more airports will also become operational in Chhattisgarh. Apart from Raipur, airports are functional in Jagdalpur and Bilaspur.

Similarly, provision for setting up 5 integrated aqua parks has also been made in the interim budget.

Sai said that the budget fulfils the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. Keeping in mind all sections of the society, it includes schemes for the welfare of the middle class and the poor. The budget is an initiative towards achieving the goal of making India a developed nation.