BSF seizes gold biscuits worth Rs 4 cr at Benapole-Petrapole border

KOLKATA: The Border Security Force, on Thursday, thwarted a smuggling attempt at the Benapole-Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas and seized 60 gold biscuits worth crores.



The BSF intercepted a good vehicle with international permit at the International Border (IB) with Bangladesh at the Benapole-Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The truck driver was apprehended with 60 gold biscuits. The gold recovered from the driver’s possession weighed seven kg and is valued at over Rs 4 crore, BSF sources said.

According to the BSF, the driver of the truck has been arrested and handed over to the customs department along with the smuggled gold consignment. The driver was identified as Suraj Mog, a resident of Jaipur area under Bangaon sub-division. It was learnt that the goods vehicle with international permit went to the Benapole Port on the Bangladesh side with a legal consignment on October 30. The truck was supposed to return to the Indian side after unloading the consignment there.

However, late on Wednesday night, the jawans of battalion number 145 of the BSF stopped the vehicle at the integrated check-post at Benapole- Petrapole border and searched it. The smuggled gold, wrapped in a white cloth, was recovered from the driver’s cabin.

During interrogation the arrested truck driver revealed that he received the smuggled gold consignment in

Bangladesh and was supposed to hand it over to someone residing near the Indo-Bangladesh border on the Indian side.

On October 22, the BSF had arrested two Bangladeshi citizens at Benapole-Petrapole border with smuggled gold bard and biscuits worth around Rs 1.23 crore.