‘BJP wants to make India a world leader’

Lucknow:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the BJP wants to build such an India which is wealthy and can lead the whole world in the field of knowledge, science and spirituality.



Singh, who is the BJP candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, also said that a crisis of confidence has arisen in independent India towards political leaders due to the difference between their actions and words.

“But I want to talk about the party I am in. We (BJP) have done what we promised. We have fulfilled each and every promise of our election manifesto, be it the promise to abolish Article 370 or building of Ram Temple,” Singh said while addressing the ‘Prabuddha Nagrik Sangoshthi’ organised at a private school in Gomti Nagar here.

The sitting MP from Lucknow added that Ram Rajya in India will begin when a sense of responsibility arises within people.

“If only there is a sense of authority without responsibility, then consider that Ram Rajya has not come and it is Kalyug,” said Singh.