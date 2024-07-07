BJP chief Nadda offers prayers at Raghunath temple in Jammu

Jammu: Union minister and BJP national president J P Nadda paid obeisance at historic Raghunath Mandir here on Sunday.



Accompanied by Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh, Nadda was received at the temple by party leaders, including MP Jugal Kishore and former minister Priya Sethi.

Nadda reached Jammu on Saturday afternoon to take part in a 'Vistarit Karyasamiti Baithak' of the BJP.

The BJP president visited the party headquarters here to chair a meeting with senior leaders.

The meeting assumes significance with Nadda urging party workers on Saturday to be prepared for the assembly elections in the Union territory.

Last year in December, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to conduct assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

A BJP leader said the meeting was convened by Nadda to discuss the party strategy for the upcoming elections.