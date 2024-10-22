BJP ‘biggest enemy’ of farmers, says Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that the BJP is the “biggest enemy” of Maharashtra’s farmers and asserted that the state has decided that farmers will benefit only by removing the double engine government from power.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge slammed the BJP over farmer suicides in Maharashtra and said the promise of making the state drought-free is a “jumla” (rhetoric).

“BJP is the biggest enemy of Maharashtra’s farmers. 20,000 farmers committed suicide. Huge cut in funding in farming. Promise of Rs 20,000 crore water grid turned out to be false. Promise of making Maharashtra drought-free is a ‘

Jumla’,” he said.

Kharge also attacked the BJP over its “refusal to give compensation to the farmers” while insurance companies are being showered with Rs 8,000 crore.