BJD’s LS nominees comprise 30% turncoats

Bhubaneswar: In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha, there’s a flurry of party-switching among leaders, with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) nominating around 30 per cent turncoats as candidates.

Out of the 20 candidates announced by the BJD for the 21 Lok Sabha seats, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s party has nominated at least seven leaders who came from either the BJP or the Congress.

The turncoats who have been nominated by Patnaik for the Lok Sabha elections are Surendra Singh Bhoi (Bolangir), Parineeta Mishra (Bargarh), Bhrugu Baxipatra (Berhampur), Manmath Routray (Bhubaneswar), Ansuman Mohanty (Kendrapara), Pradeep Majhi (Nabarangpur) and Dhanurjay Sidhu (Keonjhar). While a number of senior leaders including former MP Prasanna Patsani were in the race for the party ticket from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, Patnaik preferred to pick Manmath Routray, a commercial pilot and son of six-time Congress MLA Suresh Routray. He was given BJD ticket within hours of his induction in the regional outfit.

In case of the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, Patnaik denied re-nomination to the party’s sitting MP Chandrasekhar Sahu.

The party elevated Sahu to the post of vice-president and manifesto committee chairperson before announcing the name of Bhrgu Baxipatra as its candidate.