Bengal: State urges owners to run adequate buses on Sept 9 & 10

KOLKATA: Adequate private buses will be made available on Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10) to ensure that candidates appearing for the preliminary written test for lady constable in the West Bengal Police 2023 can reach the allotted centres smoothly.



A notice seeking the same was issued by the state Transport department on Thursday. Various private bus, mini-bus, taxi and auto-rickshaw unions were requested to ensure the availability of sufficient public transport.

“This notice has been given to all routes. If a bus is available in eight-minute intervals on a regular day, on the mentioned dates it will be available in three-minute intervals,” explained the general secretary of City Suburban Bus Service Titu Saha.