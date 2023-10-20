Bengal: Raj Bhavan institutes Durga Bharat Awards

KOLKATA: As part of the annual Durga Bharat Awards launched by the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal, music legend Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, Visva Bharati University, ISRO and GRSE teams were honoured by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in a function on Tuesday evening.



An issued statement read that while Ajoy Chakraborty was honoured for his outstanding contribution to music, the ISRO team was recognized for the recent success of the Chandrayaan Mission. Shantiniketan Visva Bharati University was recognised for its contributions to education and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the organisation’s achievements in shipbuilding. All four were awarded the Durga Bharat Param Samman, the highest category of the Durga Bharat Awards, which also comes with a cash prize of rupees one lakh, a plaque and a citation.

The prestigious award ceremony took place during an event which coincided with the launch of the Raj Bhavan’s Kala Kranti Mission. This initiative aims to showcase the rich culture of West Bengal and India to the entire world.