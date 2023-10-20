Bengal: Four of a family hurt after car collides with truck

KOLKATA: A family of four including two children sustained injuries after their car collided with a truck in the wee hours of Thursday in Howrah.



The family were returning home after pandal-hopping when the incident took place.

According to a news agency, the injured family were residents of Bankra. The incident took place at the Japanese Gate area of Howrah-Amta Road. It was informed that the car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Due to the impact from the collision, the car overturned and the front part of the car was heavily damaged.

The husband and wife were critically injured while the two children sustained minor injuries. The injured people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment. They were discharged after initial care.