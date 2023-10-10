Bengal: ER’s Medical dept conducts awareness campaign on dengue

KOLKATA: The Eastern Railways (ER) Medical department is conducting a door-to-door campaign creating awareness about dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in its four divisions and workshops.



The campaigns are being conducted to create awareness among the Railway beneficiaries about measures to be adopted for prevention of dengue, including use of mosquito nets and to avoid stagnation of water in pots and unused tires.

These measures are being implemented across various key locations, including workshops at Liluah, Kanchrapara and Jamalpur.

Gambusia fishes are being used as anti-larval measures in ponds and water bodies where water remains stagnant. Anti-adult and anti-larvae spray are being done regularly in hospitals, health units, colonies and stations under the jurisdiction of the Medical department. Cleaning of drains and areas with disposal of garbage at nominated places is also being done on a daily basis. LLIN (long lasting insecticide impregnated mosquito net) are being procured at Asansol Division for distribution to prevent mosquito-borne disease, according to an official.

Aerial fogging is being done in various places, as and when required. Regular liaison is being maintained with state health authority and concerned municipal authorities regarding dengue control.

A WhatsApp group has been created at many divisions to monitor the situation. The Engineering department has been informed to take adequate measures for repair of damaged and broken drains to ensure proper drainage to avoid stagnation of water.